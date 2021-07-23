Kurnool: 24 villagers taken ill after consuming contaminated water

Kurnool: Over 24 people fell ill after reportedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat at Kallaparri village in Kodumur mandal on Thursday. All of the people were immediately rushed to Kodumur Primary Health Care Centre for treatment.

According to information, around five to six residents of Kallaparri village reportedly developed vomiting symptoms followed by diarrhea. After a while, another 10-15 persons also suffered with the same symptoms. Most of the victims were women and children of the age of 10 to 12 years. The residents immediately rushed all of them to Kodumur Primary Health Care Centre for treatment.

A villager, Jagadeesh told that the pipeline supplying water to gram panchyat has developed breaches. A month ago, the issue was brought to the notice of the gram panchayat officials. The officials are least bothered to replace or take up repairing of breached pipeline.

As the officials did not replace the pipeline, the sewage water is getting mixed with the bore water. There is no other source except the gram panchayat water pipeline to get water, said the victim.

Due to consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat, the villagers have fallen ill. He urged the officials to immediately replace the broken pipes or fix the problems else there is every chance of other villagers falling ill.

Revanth Kumar, Mahesh, Samson, Lakshmi Mangamma, Baby, Shiva, Kumari, Shravani, Jagadeesh besides some others are said to be in severe condition.