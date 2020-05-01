Kurnool: 5K relief sought for those who lost livelihood due to lockdown

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary N Lenin Babu demanded the state and Central governments to compensate with Rs 5,000 to those who lost their livelihood due to impact of lockdown.

Addressing media persons at Nakki Ramanna Bhavan here on Thursday, he said people across the nation were in deep trouble due to lockdown and over 80 per cent of families in the state were dependent on daily wage and they would not get bread and butter without work. During these hard times, both the Centre and state government should support them financially and provide all essential commodities free of cost, Lenin Babu demanded.

As the district is registering more positive cases each passing day, he said officials have to initiate effective steps to eliminate the killer virus. As several students of state were stranded in various places, he said the government should take steps to bring them back to state.

Lenin Babu urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend financial aid of Rs 5,000 to more than 9 lakh unemployed youth in the state.He also demanded the government to arrange all facilities to media, medical, sanitation and police personnel who are striving relentlessly for the society. Every deceased family need to be compensated with Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, demanded Lenin.

AIYF district organising secretary Puli Sekhar, district leaders Nakki Hari, Chinna Yadav, Nagaraju, Rangaswamy and Harinath participated.