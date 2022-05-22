Kurnool: 66 PG students presented with gold medals

Kurnool: The 3rd convocation of Rayalaseema University was organised in Kurnool on Saturday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan participated in the ceremony through virtual mode from Governor's Bhavan in Amaravati. Rayalaseema University Vice Chancellor A Ananda Rao presented the honorary doctorates, convocation certificates and gold medals to the recipients.

Around 66 PG students were presented with gold medals. Ananda Rao said that three people were presented with honorary doctorates. Patibandla Ananda Rao, a dramatist, novelist, actor and director, Professor Kolakaluri Enoch, former Vice Chancellor of SV University and Dastagiri Reddy, founder of Guru Raghavendra SBI coaching centre were among the receivers of honorary doctorates, said Ananda Rao. He further said that around 241 PhDs, 1,267 Post-Graduates and 15,339 under graduates have also applied for the convocation.

All will receive certificates either by post or in person, said the Vice Chancellor, A Ananda Rao. Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Professor B Jagadeeshwara Rao, who attended as a chief guest on the occasion, has highlighted the importance of New Education Policy (NEP). Vice Chancellors of Sri Krishnadevaraya, Dravidan and Registrar of Urdu University, Professor MRK Reddy, Professor Thummala Rama Krishna and Professor B Srinivas also participated in the convocation and addressed the occasion.