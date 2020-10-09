Kurnool Airport to begin operations from Dussehra, pilot training centre to be set up soon

Andhra Pradesh State Airport Aviation Advisor and AP Airport Development Corporation Limited MD VN Bharat Reddy said that the Kurnool Airport would be made available fr Dussehra after receiving approvals from the Central Civil Aviation Authority. APADCL has built the Kurnool Airport on about 970 acres at a cost of Rs 160 crore. He explained that the runway was developed with a length of 2 thousand meters and a width of 30 meters.

On the other hand, plans are afoot to set up the first pilot training center in Andhra Pradesh at Kurnool. "With the proximity of Hyderabad and Bangalore airports and the availability of Kurnool airport, it has been decided to set up a pilot training center here, Bharat said.

He revealed that three companies have come forward to set up the training center and the financial bids for the center would be called soon. He also asserted that the agency would provide the infrastructure for the training centre and would have to pay rent to APADCL for utilizing the Kurnool Airport land.

He also said that TruJet has secured three routes to operate cheap flights from Kurnool to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore for less cost under Udaan scheme. Currently only daytime flights are operated. In the second phase, services will also start in the night as well.