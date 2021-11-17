Kurnool: Alur Tribal School students create record in pointing countries in map

Kurnool: The students of Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential School (Girls) in Alur of Kurnool district have set a record in pointing out all the countries (205) on an outlined world map drawn on the black board. Though Alur is a remote area, the students of APTWRS have excelled in proving their outstanding skills. The students have entered in Asian Book of Records (ABR) and Indian Book of Records (IBR) records by pointing out all the countries in no time of 1 minute 15 seconds, which is an unbreakable record indeed.

The school is now drawing the attention of all countries across the globe. The students have also set another record in writing 415 sentences by using a single verb and that too in a span of 13 minutes.

With their incredible and outstanding skills, the students have entered in ABR and IBR. Students Vijaya Lakshmi, Roja Bai, Gayathri Bai, Vysnavi Devi, Manjula, Yuva Rani, Gyra Sujatha and Erukala Sri Devi are pursuing education in 9th and 10th class. Sri Devi and Sujatha are in 9th class while the other six are tenth class students. In fact, it is not an easy task to point out 195 countries in a span of 1 minute 15 seconds. If any of members misplace a little line it would be difficult to show the location of a country in that continent.

With great determination and strong will power, the girl students have practiced for one year before attempting for the records in 2019 and 2020. The students used to give direct demos in schools and make other students aware of this unique learning style. While giving a demo, the minds of students and teachers would go blank and do nothing except staring on the black board with surprise. The mapping style was developed by K S Sai Kishore, the then principal of the school. He was quite content with the outstanding performance and achievement of the students.



T Anu Vysnavi Devi, a tenth-class student, told The Hans India that she made 11 records in Asia and India Book of Records. She said, "Very proudly I could say that new innovative techniques in English grammar and map pointing are spread all over the Asian nations".

Another tenth class student Roja Bai said that it was a proud moment when their names and school name made headlines in national news magazines. Gayathri Bai said, "We can achieve anything if proper guidance is given. We are no less than anyone." Vijaya Lakshmi said the school students have achieved 37 Asia and India Book of Records. The tribal school is the only one which has achieved such a huge number of records, said Vijaya Lakshmi. Manjula said it is so thrilling that their teaching and learning methods are being adopted by other nations.

Yuva Rani said she has set a record by breaking the earlier one created in elements. Sri Devi, a ninth class student, said her dream to enter in IBR has come true by setting two records and finally Sujatha also said that while she was in fifth class she used to tell more than 200 squares in random. School Principal G Saraswathi told The Hans India the school students have retained their previous high standards even after one-and-half year staying at home due to Covid. The miracle is in our new innovative teaching and learning methods. She said that they could recognise, recall and react spontaneously without any stress and difficulty. It is first time in the world the students have invented a new method in learning English grammar and in mapping. She said it is so great and proud for all tribal communities across the nation.

District Tribal Welfare Officer Mahaboob Basha, who visited the school, has appreciated the students for their incredible achievement in entering the ABR and IBR. He said achieving 37 individual and 17 combined records was highly impossible task. He said the students have spread the name and fame of Kurnool district and Andhra Pradesh state across the globe. He later felicitated the students with certificates, gold and silver medals awarded by the ABR and IBR.