Kurnool: Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery educate rural people

Kurnool: Stay indoors do not come out to prevent the spread of dreaded coronavirus prevailing across the state. There is no medicine to cure the disease; prevention is the only solution to save from the disease. The Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) along with village ward volunteers are trying to provide awareness among the villagers. Some of them were seen educating the people at Panchalingala village on Friday.



The ANMs, Shivamma and Shiney said to The Hans India, ``Following the orders of the District Collector we are educating the people about the disadvantages of the deadly coronavirus. We are also telling the people on how to save from the virus. The people are advised to wash their hands with soap or Dettol after every 10 to 15 minutes. They are also suggested to wear masks if they go out in any emergency, said the ANMs.