Kurnool can turn into major sports hub, says TG Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath met Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviy in Delhi on Thursday and sought his support for the development of world-class sports facilities in Kurnool district.
Speaking to the media here on Friday, Bharath stated that the district has immense potential to become a major hub for sport activities. The citizens have developed immense passion and interest towards various sports, but the irony is that the present infrastructure is unable to cater the needs of sports lovers and enthusiasts, he added. By providing right facilities and resources, Kurnool district could be transformed as a centre for sports excellence, Bharath stated.
The Minister said that he urged the Union Minister to take up initiatives to develop sports in Kurnool district. He said there is a dire need to construct a world class stadium, appointment of professional coaches, conducting talent identification and development programme and integration of sports, science and medicine.