Kurnool: Coronavirus hits Drinking water supply

Kurnool: The people in the district are more worried about drinking water woes these days. Since most of the villages are reeling under acute drinking water scarcity, lawmakers and officials are least bothered about the issue, say villagers. For instance, people living in Venkatanayuni Palli in Dhone are unable to quench their thirst for the last 15 days.



According to villagers, drinking water supply to Venkatanayuni Palli in Dhone constituency was stopped almost a fortnight ago. Due to which the residents are facing acute problems. Even fetching a pot of water has become difficult due to lockdown restrictions in the district.

In fact, the villages in Dhone, Pathikonda, Alur, Yemmignoor and other constituencies on the western part of Kurnool district used to reel under severe drinking water crisis during every summer. This time around, their suffering has almost doubled due to restrictions on movement of people and vehicles. At times, the villagers are forced to violate the norms laid by the government to get drinking water. Neither the lockdown restrictions nor Section 144 could stop them from thronging the water taps and forcing people to break social distance norm.

Gopal, a villager, speaking to The Hans India on Monday said that their throats will go dry due to shortage of drinking water since it has been a fortnight since they got potable water. Law makers as well as government officials failed to address our woes. Two days ago, drinking water was supplied but it was usurped by the leaders of ruling party, alleged Gopal.

Another resident, Pullaiah said that around 250 families are living in two colonies. These families are struggling to get potable water. Due to lockdown restrictions, police personnel are behaving in a rude manner. If a villager steps out to get water, he is spanked and abused by cops. Even ward volunteers are of little help, added Pullaiah.