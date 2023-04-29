Kurnool: Court staff thank AP Chief Justice for filling jobs

Kurnool : Judicial Employees Association general secretary K Y Krishna said the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Prasanth Mishra, paying special attention filled up 4,500 vacant posts in the courts across the state. He said the members of Judicial Employees Association and district court employees have profusely thanked Justice Mishra and the Judges committee.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Krishna said that for some time the vacant positions in various courts were not filled due to which the existing staff was facing a huge work burden. Around 4,500 posts like Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Process Server and Office Subordinate were lying vacant in the courts across the state. The Chief Justice took special care and filled up the vacant positions, said Krishna.

He said that filling up of posts was done in a transparent manner and on merit basis. The district judge of undivided Kurnool district, Nandyal and Kurnool, S Srinivasa Rao, had taken a special initiative to fill up the vacancies. With the initiative taken by the district judge, several unemployed youth have got jobs and the court staff also got relief from the overwork, he said.

Krishna along with the court staff thanked Kurnool district judge Srinivasa Rao, Kurnool principal district judge Lakshmana Rao, registrar general and the officials of the High Court.

Judicial Employees Association leaders C Ramu, Sunder Raju, Madhanna, Class IV Employees' Association leaders Narasappa and other staff of the court participated.