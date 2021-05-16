Kurnool: Deaths due to 'black fungus' create panic among people

Kurnool: The news of two patients died due to infection of black fungus in Kurnool government general hospital has created panic among the people in the district. In fact, the district reported on an average 1,200 positive cases daily. So far the district has a total of nearly one lakh cases of them 8,500 are active. But the mortality rate is less compared to recovery rate.

But the two deaths occurred due to black fungus panicking the in-patients and the people in the district. According to information, two days ago, two corona infected patients, one 65-year-old from Anantapur and the other 35-year-old from Guntur were admitted to Kurnool government general hospital. While undergoing treatment, the duo unable to cope with the medication has breathed their last. The news of their deaths has gone viral that the duo died due to black fungus. However, the medical authorities have denied their deaths due to black fungus.

Dr Narendranath Reddy, the Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital told The Hans India that the two deaths are suspected cases. He said that a patient from Anantapur was turned negative but was having multiple disorders. He was detected bleeding from nose and was unable to open eyes also. Due to age factor and unable to cope with the medication, he succumbed to disease, stated Dr Narendranath Reddy.

The other from Guntur was a positive patient and was admitted for eyes swelling. Scanning report has confirmed that he was suffering from ortho cellulites. It was suspected that the case may be of orthal mucormycosis and there is a possibility of infection by the fungus. But the doctors treated the patients have expressed it is only a suspected case but not a confirmed one, the hospital superintendent said.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah said the clinical reports have stated that it is black fungus but that doesn't give solid proof of it. The results revealed by the pathology and microbiology departments would be taken into consideration. Those are only suspected cases, stated Dr Rama Giddaiah.