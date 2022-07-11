Kurnool: Devotees observe Toli Ekadasi, Bakrid with utmost devotion

Kurnool/Nandyal: Residents of both Kurnool and Nandyal districts have celebrated Toli Ekadasi and Bakrid with utmost devotion. In view of both festivals falling on the same day, the police made elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order.

Huge number of security personnel deployed at the Idgahs and mosques. Muslims brethren reached Idgahs and mosques in the morning hours and offered prayers. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal also participated in the festival and offered Namaz at the Idgah near Anand Theatre.

The SP said that Bakrid is a symbol for sacrifice and brotherhood. Similarly, in Nandyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuveer Reddy participated in the festival. The SP said that no untoward incidents were reported from across the district. He said that all precautionary measures have been made to prevent untoward incidents.

On the other hand, the Hindu devotees also thronged the temples in large numbers from across the two districts to mark the Toli Ekadasi. Since early morning, the devotees after taking holy bath, stood in queue lines to have the darshan of the presiding deities.

The temples at Yaganti in Banaganapalli, Mahanandi in Nandyal, Rangaswami temple in Maddikera, Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam were seen packed with devotees.

Being Sunday, the devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka including from both Telugu-speaking states have thronged the Srisailam temple. The authorities stated that all necessary arrangements have been made in view of huge rush of devotees.

Due to heavy rush, the darshan is taking place a minimum of 5 to 6 hours. The devotees in queue lines are served with mini breakfast, hot milk and prasadam.