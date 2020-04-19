Kurnool district in the grip of coronavirus fear

Kurnool: The rise in Covid-19 positive cases has dented the confidence of the people in Kurnool district. A minimum five to six cases are reported every day. In a span of 24 hours, six positive cases and one death was reported. With six more new positive cases, the total number has gone up to 130 as per the bulletin released by the district administration on Saturday.



The bulletin has also stated that of the total 130 positive cases include four deaths, one recovery and one discharged.

But there is a contradiction between the statement of AP state command control room and the bulletin of district administration. The command control room has mentioned 132 positive cases that are inclusive of three deaths and one discharge, while the district administration has stated 125 active cases including four deaths besides one recovery and discharge.

To get the actual information about the number of cases, 'The Hans India' called up Thimmappa, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations (DD I&PR), but he didn't respond to the calls.

Meanwhile, a resident of Budwara Peta, who is more than 60 years old, was died on Saturday. He tested positive and was admitted at Vishwa Bharati Cancer Hospital some time ago.

During the course of treatment, his health condition deteriorated and medical staff rushed him to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last en-route to KGH, as per the information shared by the district administration. Prior to this, three more deaths were reported that include a doctor of KM Hospital in Kurnool town.

Meanwhile District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has constituted an expert committee to monitor the health conditions of positive cases being treated at covid-designated hospitals. The expert committee will closely observe the health conditions and based on the condition, the committee would refer the patients to state Covid hospital at Tirupati, stated the Collector.