Kurnool: DSP conducts awareness camp for goldsmiths
Kurnool: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijaya Sekhar conducted an awareness programme for goldsmiths, who use chemicals (acid) for melting gold, at II-Town police station on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said that the goldsmiths and organisers of gold shops should ensure that the chemicals used to melt gold and other metals have to be used only for that purpose and not for other use.
He gave a brief description of the Poisons Act 1919 and the Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rule 2016 rules and regulations. He said stocking of chemicals in large quantities would invite violations of rules. He also educated them about possessing the chemicals for its sale and purchase besides holding licenses. He also warned them of stringent action if they violate the rules and regulations. Two town Inspector Srinivasulu, members of goldsmith association, gold shop owners and others were present at the awareness programme.