Kurnool: Elderly, destitute, single women urged to utilise welfare schemes

Kurnool: Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) project director Seeresha said that the government will always stand by the destitute and orphan women. She visited an old-age home run by one Gorantla Shakuntala in Ashok Nagar on Monday.

Seeresha said that the State government is implementing several welfare schemes to deserted, elderly and single women and asked them to utilise those schemes and reap the benefits. Thegovernment has set up shelters particularly to orphans and destitute. She also interacted with the women and enquired about their well beings.

The project director instilled confidence among the women and said not to despair at any stage. Live a happy life. The orphans expressed their happiness over the encouragement given by Seeresha.

Later she distributed 25 kg of rice, 2 kg of pulse, 4 oil packets and others to the orphanage and she said that the amount has been paid from her pocket to purchase the essential commodities.Doing a small charity has given immense pleasure, said Seeresha.

Gorantla Shakuntla brought the issue of pending bills for 4 years to the notice of the project director. She also said that the issue was taken to the notice of managing directors, projects directors and commissioner but no initiative was taken in to clear the pending bills. She further said that the renewal of the shelter is also pending. Maintaining an orphanage is a laborious task. Presently it is being run depending on the donors and sponsors, said Shakuntla.

She urged the project director Seeresha to see that the pending bills are cleared, and the shelter is renewed. If the bills are not cleared, then maintaining of the old age home would become difficult.

Responding to Shakuntla, the project director said that she will speak to the DMC-SUH, Ramulu and will see the bill is released.