Kurnool: FIIT JEE student bags gold medal at 16th IOAA

Kurnool: Kodur Tejeshwar, a resident of Krishna Giri village in Kurnool district, pursing second year Intermediate in science at Forum for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (FIIT JEE) College at Vijayawada, has bagged gold medal at the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) Competitive Exams held at Chorzow, Poland from August 10-20.



The parents of gold medalist, Kodur Sekhar and Kodur Krishna Veni have expressed their happiness over their son was awarded with gold medal and certificate.

Kodur Sekhar speaking to The Hans India on Sunday said that his keen interest in maths and physics subjects and the support of his college lecturers and parents has made him to achieve the medal.

Sehar has two children, a girl and boy and Tejeshwar was the youngest. Tejeswar has studied up to seventh class at Montessori English Medium School in Kurnool and later he was admitted at FIIT JEE. Presently he is pursuing second year Intermediate in the college. He was selected from Andhra Pradesh at the competitions held across India.

Five students have been selected to participate at the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

A source stated that the five students include, Rajdeep Mishra (gold)from Kota Rajasthan, Md Sahil Akhtar (gold) from Kolkata, West Bengal, Akarsh Raj Sahay (gold) from Nagpur, Maharashtra and Sainavaneet Mukund (silver)from Bangalore, Karnataka and Koduru Tejeswar.