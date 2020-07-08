Kurnool: For the first time, iron ore from Veldurthy transported through railways

Kurnool: For the first time, the iron ore from Veldurthy in Kurnool district has been transported through wagons to JSW sidings in Salem of Tamil Nadu. South Central Railway (SCR), Chief Pubic Relation Officer, Ch Rakesh, in a press release on Tuesday, said that Veldurthy in Kurnool district is having abundance of iron ore mines and is having convenient railway line from Hyderabad for transportation.



Earlier, the ore was being transported through road transport to various steel factories in and around Kurnool district. But, the officials in Hyderabad division planned ore transportation through railways and for the first time, the iron ore was transported to JSW steel siding at Salem in Tamil Nadu which is 624 km from Veldurty, Rakesh said. Taking advantage of railway facility, several iron ore dealers have shown interest to transport the raw material to northern and southern parts in the country, he said.

Rakesh has also stated that the General Manager of South Central Railway, Gajanan Malya has lauded the officials of Hyderabad division and its staff for their efforts creating transportation opportunities through railways.