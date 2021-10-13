Kurnool: Goddess Bhramarambika gives darshan as Katyayani

Kurnool: The Dasara Navarathri festivities are being organised in a grand manner at Srisailam temple. On the sixth day of the festivities on Tuesday, Goddess Bhramarambika Devi has blessed the devotees in the form of Kathyayani.

According to the authorities of Srisailam temple, the presiding deity was decorated as Kathyayani. This is the sixth form of Nava Durga Alankaram.

Devotees belive that worshipping Goddess Katyayani Devi would help them get rid of illness, fear and sorrow. People would also get rid of their sins.

Hamsa Vahana Seva was also conducted at the temple on Tuesday. Special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi after they were seated on Hamsa Vahanam. Earlier in the day, Kumari Puja was performed at the temple.

Besides offering prayers to the Goddess in the morning, special Kumkumarchana, Navavarana archana, Parayanam, Chandi Homam, Chandi Parayanam and Chaturveda Parayanam were held. Even Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam, Rudra Homam, japams and rudra parayanam were also performed to Lord Mallijarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. In the evening at 9 pm, Kalaratri puja, Ammavari Astana Seva and Suvasini pujas were performed.