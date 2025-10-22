Kurnool honours police martyrs; leaders pay rich tributes

Kurnool: Police Martyrs’ Day was observed with great reverence at the District Police Parade Grounds in Kurnool on Tuesday.

State Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath, District Principal Judge Kabarthi, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, and Joint Collector Nooral Kumar paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Stupa, honouring the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

A ceremonial parade was held to mark the occasion, during which the dignitaries inspected the guard of honour and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, Minister TG Bharath said that October 21 is observed across the nation every year to commemorate the courage and supreme sacrifice of police personnel.

He said that 191 police officers across the country, including five from Andhra Pradesh, lost their lives between September 2024 and August 2025 while serving the nation.

He praised the police for their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

“Their dedication, integrity, and sacrifices will forever remain in our hearts,” he said.

District Principal Judge Kabarthi described Police Martyrs’ Day as a solemn reminder of the invaluable contribution of the police to society.

“Just as Independence Day and Republic Day hold great significance, October 21 must also be remembered as a day to honour our police martyrs,” he remarked.

He lauded the selfless service of police personnel who respond first in any emergency—be it accidents, fires, or disasters—and said their sacrifices exemplify true service to the nation.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil recalled that Police Martyrs’ Day commemorates the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Ladakh, where ten CRPF personnel were killed during a face-off with Chinese troops, marking the first instance of police martyrdom after Independence. He said the police continue to serve the country with the same spirit, facing risks daily while combating extremism and maintaining peace.

Joint Collector Nooral Kumar (IAS) commended the police for their demanding and dedicated service in safeguarding public order and ensuring safety during major events and festivals. Families of local martyrs Yudi Venkateswarlu, Abdul Kareem, and K. Ramudu were felicitated with shawls, garlands, and mementos.

The event concluded with the reading of the names of all 191 police personnel who laid down their lives for the nation during the past year, followed by floral tributes and a two-minute silence.