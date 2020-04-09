Kurnool: Injured peacock rescued

Kurnool: The residents of Geetha Mukherjee Nagar under 4TH town police station limits have rescued an injured national bird Peacock and handed over it to the police on Wednesday. Shaik Khaza Bi, a member of Mahila Mitra found the bird being chased by stray dogs. While escaping from the strays, the bird unfortunately fell into a drain and suffered injuries.

Fortunately, Khaza Bi and another person Nagaraj rushed to the spot and rescued the peacock. After extending primary aid to injuries, they handed it over to fourth town police. Circle Inspector Srinivas Reddy informed the rescuing of the bird to forest department personnel. The personnel on reaching the station, handed over the bird to them. He lauded the efforts and good initiative of Khaza Bi and Nagaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the CI said the wild animals and birds used to venture into human habitats during this season searching for water bodies. He appealed to residents to arrange water tubs on their house rooftops so that the birds would quench their thirst. He also warned that severe action would be initiated if anyone harms or kills the wild animals and birds.