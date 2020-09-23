Kurnool: Irrigation DE dies of honeybee attack

Kurnool: Bhanu Prakash, a divisional engineer (DE) of irrigation department died after being attacked by a swarm of honeybees. The incident took place at Banakacharla head regulator in Pamulapadu mandal of Atmakur constituency on Tuesday evening.



According to information, Bhanu Prakash accompanied by another employee Chinnanna, went to inspect the gates of Banakacharla head regulator of Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC). While he was inspecting the gates, a swarm of bees from nowhere appeared and attacked the duo. Bhanu Prakash and Chinnanna tried to flee from the spot but in vain.

Bhanu Prakash collapsed immediately on the ground and breathed his last. Chinnanna, however, managed to escape and was admitted to Atmakur government hospital. After first aid, he was referred to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment.

In the past, minister P Anil Kumar Yadav too was attacked by honeybees at the same spat.