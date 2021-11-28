Kurnool: Kallu Bavi residents face acute drinking water problem

Kurnool: The residents of Kallu Bavi in Adoni town are facing acute drinking water problem. It is alleged that the municipal taps have stopped supplying drinking water for the last 10 days. According to information, the district administration has been supplying drinking water once in five days through municipal taps to Kallu Bavi residents. However, they are utilising the water with great difficulty till they receive next supply. After several complaints, the authorities have responded and supplying a tanker of water. The residents are expressing anguish for supplying a tanker of water to 300 residents.

A resident said that the civic authorities are more concerned about collecting taxes and least bothered to address the public woes. A source said in some colonies, the residents are receiving contaminated water. Several people are falling sick after consuming the contaminated water. The source also stated that the drinking water pipelines have developed breaches as a result of which the sewage water is getting mixed with the drinking water. The residents are demanding the authorities to supply safe drinking water on a regular basis. If the officials fail to supply water regularly, then they will stage a stir in front of the municipal office, the residents threatened.