Kurnool Lok Sabha seat: Parties in waiting game on candidates

Kurnool: Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency consists of three revenue divisions of Adoni, Kurnool and Pathikonda with seven mandals of Kodumur, Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur, Pathikonda and Kurnool.

It has a total of 19.40 lakh voters. Of them 9.65 lakh are males, 9.75 lakh females and 230 third gender. So far, neither the ruling YSRCP nor TDP had declared its candidate. It appears both are waiting for the other to announce the candidate first.

From TDP, former Union minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is said to be the frontrunner for Kurnool MP seat and is said to be asking for two MLA seats, one for his wife Kotla Sujathamma (Alur) and the other for his son Kotla Raghavendra Reddy (Dhone or Yemmiganur) constituencies. But the TDP is said to have made it clear that one family one ticket policy would be followed.

Sources also indicate that TDP is more inclined towards MLC B T Naidu, who is district president. In case TDP decides to leave this seat to Jana Sena Party as part of alliance, then T G Venkatesh seems to be the frontrunner.

Speculation is that if Kotla fails to get three tickets, one for Lok Sabha and two Assembly, he may switch loyalty to Congress as his family had close association with Congress. His father Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy was the former chief minister of the state twice.

As far as the ruling party is concerned, there does not appear to be a second chance for the incumbent MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar. Even the ex-MP Butta Renuka was also kept aside, she is said to have been assured of MLC seat. It is learnt that the party was scouting for a new candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha.

Sources said that three persons are in the race for the MP seat, Meenga Madhusudan Naidu, B Y Ramaiah and Gummanur Jayaram. Madhusudhan Naidu has been camping at Velagapudi to influence YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources stated.

In Kurnool Valmikis comprise 30 per cent, followed by Kuravas, SC/STs, minorities and others. The Valmiki and Kurava communities are expecting the MP seat from YSRCP. But it has already declared two seats to Valmiki at Hindupur and the other Anantapur seat to Kurava community. If the same social engineering is followed in Lok Sabha seat, there is a possibility of other castes moving away from YSRCP. Hence the party is delaying the announcement of its candidate.

If Congress also enters the fray now, there is a possibility of further changes in the political equations in the district.