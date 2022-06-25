Kurnool man selected for Sepak Takraw Championship

Kurnool : Sepak Takraw organisation state secretary G Srinivasulu congratulated Shiva Kumar,27, a resident of Bangarpeta in Kurnool town, on his selection to the Indian team to play Sepak Takraw Jeans World Cup Championship to be organised in Thailand state capital Bangkok. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Srinivasulu said that the Thailand state was organising Sepak Takraw Jeans Cup championship competitions from July 23-31 at its capital Bangkok. "It is very happy and proud to the people of Kurnool district and Andhra Pradesh state as well," he said.

Shiva Kumar has played in several national championship competitions and the Indian team after identifying his excellent playing skills at the national championship competitions, has selected Shiva Kumar to the world championship competitions, stated Srinivasulu. He further said that the Thailand coaches would impart training to Indian team for a month. After completion of the training period, the Indian team will take part in the championship competitions. On the auspicious occasion of Shiva Kumar's selection to the World Sepak Takraw Jeans Cup championship competitions, the organisation members met District Collector P Koteshwara Rao at his chamber. Collector P Koteshwara Rao appreciated Shiva Kumar on his selection to the Indian team and wished him all the very best.

He said people of Kurnool district were very fortunate that Shiva Kumar is going to spread the name and fame of Kurnool district and Andhra Pradesh state as well at International level. The collector suggested Shiva Kumar to exhibit awesome skills at the world championship competitions. Wishing him the very best, the collector assured that the government will extend all necessary support to him. The collector felicitated Shiva Kumar with a shawl and flower bouquet. State Yoga Organisation secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty, state skating joint secretary Sunil Kumar and senior sports person Nitin met the collector.