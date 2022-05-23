Kurnool: Mayor asks youth to focus more on self-employment

Kurnool: Corporation Mayor B Y Ramaiah called upon the youth to focus more on self-employment instead of waiting for government jobs. Participating as chief guest in the inauguration of SC/ST Chamber of Commerce and Industry office at Birla compound here on Monday, Ramaiah said the youth instead of aspiring to get a job in government sector, should concentrate more on self-employment.

"Waiting to get a government job is nothing but a waste of time. If you want to settle in life then self-employment is the best option," said the Mayor. By starting self-employment, you can stand on your own feet and will generate employment to some others also, he said. It is very happy to see that thousands of unemployed enthusiasts have started their own industries through the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. District Industries Corporation (DIC) General Manager Soma Sekhar Reddy said that they will always be ready to extend cooperation to the enthusiastic industrialists who want to establish industries on their own. Chamber of Commerce and Industry state president Raja Mahendranath said that the office has been started in Kurnool with an intention to be available to the people here in Kurnool.

He further said that they are going to establish the offices across the state so that the youth can utilise the services provided by the organisation.