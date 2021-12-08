Kurnool: Medical officials, staff told to be vigilant

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteswara Rao has said that there is every threat of Covid third wave. The officials of the medical department have to be vigilant to tackle any kind of situation.

He convened a review meeting with the superintendent of Government General Hospital, Medical College Principal, District Medical and Health Officer and the medical officials of Nandyal district hospital, area hospital and community health centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked the officials of the medical department to make necessary arrangements to tackle the pandemic situation. He enquired about the availability of number of beds in Kurnool Government General Hospital, Nandyal District Hospital and Adoni Area Hospital besides community health centres and primary health care centres. He also enquired about the number of beds connected with oxygen and non oxygen, the number of ventilators, D type cylinders and the requirements if any. He instructed the officials to chalk out a plan of the requirements accordingly.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was asked to check the oxygen pipelines in the hospital. He advised the officials to check the pressure in the PSI plant. If the officials spot any technical problem it should be sorted out without any further delay.

He said technical experts should be engaged to operate ventilators. The Collector said quality treatment should be extended to the Covid-infected people in rural areas.

He said an action plan should be chalked out on the requirement of D type cylinders against the number of cylinders in hand. The officials have to ensure oxygen stocks for three days at the rural hospitals. The DMHO was asked officials to take the stock of concentrators available at PHCs and sub centres. The officials were told to see that the oxygen concentrators were available round-the-clock at village Covid care centres.

The medical team members were asked to visit 36 notified private hospitals in the district and check the facilities. The Collector advised the DMHO to give him the report after the hospitals are thoroughly checked. The hospital superintendent was ordered to continuously visit the wards and inspect the facilities.

Joint Collector Rama Sunder Reddy, DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah, Medical College Principal Dr Jikki, GGH superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy, Superintendent of Nandyal district level hospital, the medical officials of area and community healh centres were present at the meeting.