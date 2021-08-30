Kurnool: Miscreants break open 2 SBI ATMs, decamp with Rs 65 lakh

Kurnool: Some unidentified persons decamped with Rs 65 lakh cash from two SBI ATMs. The incident took place at Nehru Nagar in Dhone town in the early hours on Monday.

Dhone town Circle Inspector C Mallikarjuna told The Hans India that some miscreants have entered into the SBI ATMs and opened them with gas cutters and crowbars.

Prior to breaking the machines, they destroyed the closed circuit (CC) cameras and carried out their operation. They successfully opened the machines and sneaked away with Rs 65 lakh cash, said Mallikarjuna.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of the offence. The clues teams, fingerprint experts and dog squad were pressed into service to track the identity of the culprits.

The police are pursuing the video footage of the CC cameras installed at the junctions. However, a case under relevant sections was filed and taken up investigation, added the Circle Inspector, C Mallikarjuna.