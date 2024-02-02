Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan lays stone.fkr CC roads in Kurnool

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, City Mayor BY. Ramaiah, Deputy Mayors Nayakala Aruna, Siddha Reddy Renuka laid the foundation stone for the development works of CC road, canal and public toilets opening in 47th Ward Nehru Nagar, Dharmapet, Srinivas Nagar, Kurnool today.





YSRCP leaders Railway Prasad, Co-option member Naeem Pasha, Laxmanna, Bharti, Lazar, Sudhakar, Sandeep, Krishna Reddy, Immi, Reddy, Raghu, Bhaskar, YSRCP leaders and others participated. .