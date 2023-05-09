Live
- Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan stages sit-in against Nara Lokesh
- Kurnool: Nara Lokesh vows High Court bench in Kurnool
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release grievance redressal toll-free number today
- Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh marching ahead in economic growth says V Vijayasai Reddy
- Vijayawada: Sikh leaders meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seek exclusive corporation
- Anantapur: 3,37,422 applications received for APEAPCET
- Tirumala temple video goes viral, kicks up a storm
- Madakasira: Nolambarajas contributed greatly to spread of Pasupatism says Historian
- Tirupati: ‘Annamayya penned several kirtans on Hanuman Bhakti’
- Chittoor: Students should develop book reading habit says MLA A Srinivasulu
Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan stages sit-in against Nara Lokesh
Demands that the TDP leader prove his allegations against him
Kurnool : YSRCP Kurnool MLA M A Hafeez Khan along with his supporters stage a sit-in on Monday during TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra over corruption allegations made against him by the TDP leader.
Unable to digest the allegations, the MLA along with his supporters reached One Town area where Lokesh was carrying on his padayatra and staged a protest. Tense situation prevailed when the leaders of YSRCP and TDP came face to face. The police, sensing danger, took the MLA and his followers into custody and shifted them to police station.
Hafeez Khan said TDP government had done great injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that he was a ‘spotless leader’ and he had quit the luxury life in US with a quest to serve the people. He said that he would permanently quit politics if Lokesh proved the allegations made against him.