Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan stages sit-in against Nara Lokesh

Kurnool : YSRCP Kurnool MLA M A Hafeez Khan along with his supporters stage a sit-in on Monday during TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra over corruption allegations made against him by the TDP leader.

Unable to digest the allegations, the MLA along with his supporters reached One Town area where Lokesh was carrying on his padayatra and staged a protest. Tense situation prevailed when the leaders of YSRCP and TDP came face to face. The police, sensing danger, took the MLA and his followers into custody and shifted them to police station.

Hafeez Khan said TDP government had done great injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that he was a ‘spotless leader’ and he had quit the luxury life in US with a quest to serve the people. He said that he would permanently quit politics if Lokesh proved the allegations made against him.