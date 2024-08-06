Kurnool: Month-long Sravana Mahotsavam commences at Srisailam temple

Nandyal/Kurnool: The month-long Sravana Mahotsavam has started on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in Nandyal district and Urukunda Eeranna (Narasimha) Swamy temple at Kowthalam in Kurnool district on Monday.

Devotees thronged the temples in large numbers. At Srisailam, devotees started taking holy dip in River Krishnaveni since early in the morning. Later, they had darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

The queue lines were seen fully packed with pilgrims. Temple authorities have supplied water, biscuits, mini meals and prasadam to devotees in queue lines. Darshan was allowed from 4.30 am to 4 pm and again from 5.30 pm and continued till 11 pm.

Four queue lines have been arranged. In view of heavy influx of devotees, Gharbalaya Abhisekham, Samuhika Abhisekam and Arjitha Kumkumarchana were stopped for 16 days. Swamivari Sparsha darshnam is allowed for five days, from August 15 to 19).

Hundreds of devotees visited Urukunda Eeranna Swamy temple at Kowthalam temple on the first day and offered prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy. The temple authorities have made all arrangements to tackle the huge influx of devotees. The police department took precautionary measures to ensure any untoward incidents to take place.