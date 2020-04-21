Kurnool: Muslims were told by Collector G Veera Pandiyan to pray at homes

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan urged the elders of Muslim community to offer prayers at their residences instead of mosques.

As Ramadan month is likely to start from April 23, the Collector along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and elders of Muslim community participated in a video conference of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. Kurnool constituency MLA MA Hafeez Khan also attended the conference.

Veera Pandiyan said that Kurnool district has become hotbed for corona virus due to alarming rise in positive cases and has become a major concern to the residents.

In view of that, he urged the community elders to support the government and stop spreading of the killer virus. He said particularly the virus is being spread through community spread and offering prayers at mosques would result in more number of positive cases, said the collector.

He further said that almost all festivals like Shivarathri, Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and Easter, Good Friday and other festivals were also celebrated at their residences.

Likewise the prayers at this Ramadan month should offer at the residences instead at mosques. Though this is hard to digest but has to be followed at this crucial juncture, he added.

The community elders, Abdul Khader Sab and Shafi Sab said that they will stand by the government at these difficult times. We all will offer prayers at residences by following social distancing. We will also instruct all the people to follow and abide by the orders.

Kurnool constituency Legislator, MA Hafeez Khan said that the people of entire community will walk by the district administration and will fight to control the killer corona virus.

He further said that some people are intentionally spreading rumours on him over unnecessary issues. He urged the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate stringent action against rumour mongers who are trying to create unrest among the residents.