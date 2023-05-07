Kurnool: Nara Lokesh alleges grabbing of minorities’ properties

Kurnool : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the properties belonging to Christians and Muslims worth crores of rupees are all illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders.

Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday in Panyam constituency, said he did not make false allegations on the corruptions of the ruling party leaders, almost all statements made are based on proofs.

Taking a dig at Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Lokesh said that it does not matter how many times we have become MLA but what matters is what good we have done good to the people and to the constituency.

He said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is creating division among the people of three regions in the name of three capitals. The Judicial Academy was also shifted to Guntur. What the leaders of this region were doing Judicial Academy was shifted and why did not they oppose, he asked.

After successful completion of Yuva Galam padayatra in Panyam, Lokesh entered Kurnool constituency. He was warmly received by the constituency in-charge TG Bharat.

Hundreds of TDP leaders and cadres also welcomed Lokesh. At agricultural market yard in Kurnool, the representatives of the Christian community met Lokesh and made several appeals, including building a community hall for holding the meetings of the pastors and other community heads.

Responding to their appeal, Lokesh felt that all the properties of the Christian community across the state are now in the hands of the ruling party leaders and even the Christian aided schools too are no exception. These buildings of the schools in various parts of the state have been grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in the name of merger, Lokesh said, and assured them that as soon as the TDP is back in government their demands will certainly be conceded.

Earlier, Lokesh gave details on how the local MLA Rambhupal Reddy grabbed the 10.64 acre Wakf lands worth Rs 100 crore in survey No 524 and said that the MLA will have to pay a heavy price for illegally acquiring the Wakf lands.

The residents of Labour Colony, in a memorandum to Lokesh said they do not have proper drainage system and though 600 persons applied for houses not even a single unit is allotted to them. They also complained of revised house tax burden and denial of ration. He promised that pensions and houses will be sanctioned for all the eligible immediately after TDP comes back to power.