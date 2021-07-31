Kurnool: New Collector Koteshwara Rao bats for Kurnool development on all fronts

Kurnool: P Koteshwara Rao on Friday took charge as District Collector of Kurnool. Prior to taking charge, he was blessed by the priests of Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities. After assuming charge, the new collector said that he will make efforts for reaching the government welfare schemes benefits to the genuine beneficiaries. He further said that he will relentlessly strive to develop the district on all fronts.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's every initiative would be taken to doorsteps of beneficiaries. He sought the support of staff, political leaders, officials, people's representatives, media and people in his every activity that would be taken in the development of the district. It is giving him immense pleasure to work as the district collector of Kurnool district, adding that he will be available to the people round-the-clock.