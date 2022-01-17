Kurnool: No Sparsha darshanam in Srisailam from today

Kurnool: Executive Office (EO) of Srisailam temple S Lavanna said that Sparsha darshanam, antaralaya darshanam and amma vari antaralaya darshanam were stopped from Monday.

Following the orders of Endowments commissioner, the decision has been taken. Addressing a meeting here on Sunday, Lavanna said as part of precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Sparsha darshanam, antaralaya darshanam and amma vari antaralaya darshanam were completely stopped till further orders. He said the devotees who have already purchased garbhalayam tickets online would be facilitated on any other day, according to their desired day, after resuming garbhalayam abhishekam. The devotees were only allowed for Swami Amma vari darshanam. He further said that Satari, Teertham and prasadam distribution besides vedasirvachanam were also stopped. About 1,000 devotees would be allowed for darshan in three queue lines per hour, said Lavanna.

Arjita sevas would be organised in a limited number. Only fifty percent of arjitha sevas would be organised. He urged the devotees to get arjitha seva tickets online. The facility of obtaining arjitha seva tickets from current booking counter was also closed till further orders. The devotees were also asked to get immediate darshan tickets through online.

The devotees, who come for free darshan, were also advised to register their names online. The devotees, who want arjitha seva tickets and darshanam, were advised to get registration through online on temple website, srisaila devasthanam.org. While registering online, the devotees have to provide their full information, mobile number and Covid vaccination certificate.

Mass arjitha abhishekams would be performed in four intervals, 6.30 am, 9.00 am, 12.30 pm and at 6.30 pm. Only 75 tickets would be given at a time. These devotees were also allowed to have the darshan of presiding deities from a safe distance, said Lavanna.

The EO further said the devotees have to produce the online registration certificate, Aadhaar card and other identity card when asked by the temple staff. Elderly people, pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and children of 10 years were advised to postpone their visit to the temple. The devotees would be allowed to arjitha seva according to their allotted slots and timing. All devotees were strictly advised to wear face masks.

The devotees were also advised to get their body temperature checked before entering the temple. The devotees suffering from cold, cough and fever would not be allowed into the temple. Devotees in queue lines were advised to regularly sanitise their hands. Anna prasadam was also stopped for the time being. Holy bath in Pathalaganga was also stopped, said the EO Lavanna.