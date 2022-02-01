Kurnool: Officials asked to speed up land resurvey works

Kurnool: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai on Monday instructed the officials concerned to speed up YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme resurvey works. Inspecting the ongoing works at Bapuram village in Mahanandi mandal, Chahat Bajpai said the government has prestigiously launched the scheme and under any circumstances, the works would be completed within a given point of time. She checked the progress of works and asked the officials to fix boundaries by setting up stones supplied by the government.

She also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity by co-operating with the officials in surveying their lands. She also clarified the doubts of farmers in this regard. The government after re-surveying will fix boundaries and will also set up stones for free of cost, she said and added that everything would goes in a transparent manner. Mahanandi mandal Tahsildar Janardhan Shetty, Mandal and village surveyors accompanied the Sub-Collector.