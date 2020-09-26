Kurnool: Opposing the farm bills, Left parties stage road blockades

Kurnool: Opposing the farm bills, the leaders of Left parties on Friday staged a road blockades across the district. The leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party (Marxist) of India (CPM) and other people organisations have participated in the road blockade. In Kurnool town, the road blockade was organised on the National Highway at Krishna Nagar ITC similarly in Nandyal, the leaders staged blockade at Noonapalli junction.

The leaders of CPI, Giddaiah and Jagannatham, addressing the gathering, alleged that the Modi government was transforming the farmers into bonded labourers. The bill introduced by the Modi government was in no way benefit the farmers, they alleged. It is only meant to benefit the managements of coroporate and multi-national companies, they said and added Modi was cheating the farmers.

CPM leaders Ramudu and P Nirmalamma said prior to introducing the farmers' bill, Modi would have discussed with the farmers organisations. Without discussing with the stakeholders, Modi has taken unanimous decision, they alleged. Modi was saying that the farmers would achieve actual freedom with the bill. Could he define what actual freedom the farmers have achieved and in what way, questioned the leaders?

Pointing out fixing of meters to motor sets, the leaders said if meters were fixed then the farmers' suicides would be increased. Under any conditions, they would not allow fixing of meters, the leaders warned and added the Modi government has conspired with MNCs to close agriculture market yards. The leaders demanded the Modi government to withdraw the farmers' bill else they would be forced to take up the agitation to another level.

They even came down heavily on the YSR Congress government for supporting the bills. The leaders said Jagan instead of opposing the bills extended support to Modi. They said Jagan would face the wrath of farmers for it, said the leaders. The road blockade was organised as part of call given by the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). No untoward incidents or arrest of leaders were witnessed during the road blockade.