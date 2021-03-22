Kurnool: Patients urge authorities to step up security in Adoni hospital

Kurnool: The patients and their attendants at Adoni government general hospital has urged the hospital authorities to protect their belongings from thieves. The attendants are spending sleepless nights to protect their belongings from being stolen, according to the sources.

The hospital is providing services to patients in the constituency besides adjacent Karnataka and Telangana states. It is always seen packed with a huge number of outpatients (OPs) visiting the hospital for medical checkups. Apart from outpatients, hundreds of patients are being treated as inpatients.

For some time, the attendants of inpatients are in a state of fear with the thieves lifting their belongings. Three days ago, it was learnt that some unidentified persons entered the wards as patient attendants and tried to snatch mangala sutrams of women. When they raised alarm, the miscreants took to their heels. Since then, the attendants are in a state of fear and are suspecting every person, who is entering the wards. They are urging the hospital authorities to keep the security guards vigilant during night times.

A resident of Kallu Bavi in Adoni town, who does not want to reveal his name, said that these kinds of incidents have become very common in the hospital. Lack of proper lighting system and security guards are giving advantage to thieves to lift their belongings. He urged the authorities to arrange lights and deploy security guards to prevent crimes.

He also stated the hospital authorities despite being aware of incidents are least concerned to tighten security. Even they did not arrange CCTVs on the hospital premises to monitor the movement of suspicious elements, he pointed out.

Speaking to media persons, Hospital Superintendent Dr Linganna stated no one has brought this kind of incidents to his notice. As far as lighting arrangements is concerned, he said electrical department staff were ordered to sort out the issue without any delay.

Dr Linganna said the protection wall was damaged due to progress of some construction works. He advised the patient attendants not to bring valuable articles with them and added security staff was ordered to be alert round-the-clock and track the movement of suspicious elements on the hospital premises. The attendants are also suggested to inform the police about the movement of suspicious persons at the outpost.