Kurnool: Peddamma Bonalu Panduga grandly celebrated

Kurnool: On the occasion of Ashada Masam, the women devotees of Peapully town organised Peddamma Bonala Panduga on Tuesday. During every Ashada Masam, the residents celebrate the festival with religious fervour.

The women offer Bonalu to the village Goddess Peddamma located on the hillock of the Peapully town. A resident has said that Peddamma is their village Goddess. She protects the village and villagers from all evils.

Offering Bonalu to the deity in the month of Ashadam is very auspicious. The women carry pots decorated with flowers on their heads up to the hillocks.

The decorated pots would be filled with delicious food items to offer to Goddess Peddamma, said the resident. It is a belief of the villagers that by offering Bonalu to Goddess Peddamma, they would be protected from the dreaded coronavirus, cholera and other diseases.

The Goddess would bless the village with abundance and timely rains. She will also bless the villagers with peace, prosperity and ensure love and harmony among the people. People of all ages irrespective of caste and creed enthusiastically participated in Bonalu festival on a large-scale.