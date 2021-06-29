Kurnool: Prayers offered to liquor bottle in temple; EO orders probe

Kurnool (Banaganapalle): Offering prayers to liquor bottles in the famous Nandavaram Chowdeshwari Devi Ammavari temple created a flutter in the district. The news went viral on social media and the devotees on learning about the incident are expressing serious concern over it.

According to information, the Nandavaram Chowdeshwari Devi temple is famous in Banaganapalle and devotees from faraway places visit the temple for darshan and seek blessings of the goddess Chowdeshwari Devi.

The devotees usually offer silk saree, lemon, turmeric, bangles and kumkum. But a few days back, the priests offered prayers to liquor bottles by placing them near the feet of goddess.

They even tried to keep the news a secret, but it has gone viral and is making rounds on social media. Temple EO Ramanujam on learning about the news rushed to the temple and enquired about the incident.

He also ordered for probe into incident and said that notices have been served to the priests, who were present on the day. The EO said stringent action would be taken on those responsible priests.