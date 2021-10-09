Kurnool: Provide good amenities to devotees, Commissioner tells employees

Kurnool: Endowments Commissioner Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal directed the officials concerned to provide good facilities to devotees visiting the temple during Dasara Brahmotsavams. The devotees should return to their destinations with full satisfaction after visiting the temples, he pointed out.

The Commissioner held a review meeting with the Executive Officer (EO) and other officials at the temple Administration Bhawan on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawahar Lal said Srisailam temple has a great importance among other Shiva temples. He ordered the officials to take all steps to develop the temple as a global spiritual centre. He also instructed the officials to plan programmes on spiritual, cultural and other aspects so that they can enhance spiritual spirit among the devotees. He told the officials to offer timely prayers to the presiding deities in sub-temples by following agama sastras.

He also ordered the officials to focus on providing better amenities to the devotees. The officials and other temple staff should respect the feelings of the devotees and under any circumstance, they should not hurt their sentiments, he said. When the devotees are happy then the god will also bestow his blessings on us, stated Hari Jawahar Lal.

The Commissioner further said every employee and staff of the temple should discharge their responsibilities with utmost dedication and devotion.

He also discussed the temple security and the precautions to be taken with the officials. He visited the command control room set up in the temple and inspected the vehicle transportation at toll gate, pathala ganga, queue complex, prasadam distribution centres and others from the control room. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna briefed the Commissioner about the construction of Ganesha mandapam, development of Nakshatra Vanam, development of temple madaveedi, queue complexes, dormitories, museum and others. Later they discussed about the arrangements made for Dasara Mahotsavams.

Prior to the review meeting, Hari Jawahar Lal had the darshan of presiding deities and offered special prayers.