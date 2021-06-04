Kurnool: Rains wash away Kammarchedu Bridge

Kurnool: Heavy rain lashed the western parts of Kurnool district on Wednesday late night. The five hours heavy downpour has washed away a bridge near Kammarchedu village in Alur mandal. According to information the rain started at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and continued up to 2.00 am on Thursday.

The heavy rain apart from washing away the bridge, has also submerged cotton crops planted in hundreds of acres. The Kammarchedu Bridge is the only connectivity between Guntakal, Mantralayam and Adoni mandals. With the bridge washed away in heavy flood waters, the transportation on both sides has completely come to standstill.

The officials of irrigation, fire and police departments on learning about the incident, rushed to Kammarchedu and alerted the villagers.

The officials of concerned departments have immediately plunged into action and taken up restoration works. According to Alur CI Eshwaraiah, the restoration works would be completed in a day or two.Fortunately no human loss is reported across the mandal.

According to sources, 53.6 mm rain reported in Adoni, Gonegandla 44.6 mm, Peddakadabur 42.4 mm, Kowthalam 24.6 mm, Kosigi 34.6 mm, Alur 19.8 mm, Devanakonda 18.0 mm, Holagunda 13.4 mm, Nandavaram 10.2 mm and Yemmiganur 17.6 mm.

Even the Owk Reservoir has also received a huge inflow of flood waters. According to Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) P Gopala Krishna, due to sudden downpour, the reservoir has got 0.15 tmc water. The actual capacity of the reservoir is 4.148 TMC. With 0.15 TMC, the reservoir total capacity has reached 2.84 TMC. He said that there is no threat to the reservoir by any means.