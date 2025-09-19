Kurnool ranks 2nd in bar licence allotments

Kurnool: In a significant development for the Prohibition and Excise Department, Kurnool district has successfully completed the allotment of bar licenses through a transparent and well-organised lottery process on Thursday.

Of the seven newly notified bars, applications were received for five, and the selection of license holders was carried out under the supervision of in-charge district Collector, Dr B Navya, who personally oversaw the lottery and finalised the successful applicants.

The event saw the participation of numerous bar applicants and was closely monitored by senior officials to ensure fairness and accountability. Assistant Commissioner Hanumanth Rao, AES Officers Ramakrishna Reddy and Rajashekar Goud, and Station CIs Chandrahas, Rajendra Prasad, and Ramesh Reddy from Kurnool and Yemmiganoor played a key role in managing the proceedings.

Following the announcement, the selected applicants immediately paid the required one-sixth share of the license fee as per the government norms.

Applicants who also cleared their Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARET) were promptly issued provisional licenses, allowing them to begin operations on a temporary basis. The department confirmed that permanent licenses will be granted only after a thorough inspection of each bar location and the completion of all legal and procedural formalities. A total of 26 bars were notified across the district, of which 24 received applications. Through this process, the department collected an impressive Rs 5.15 crore in revenue, securing second place for Kurnool district in the entire state for bar license allotment collections.

District Prohibition and Excise Officer Sudheer Babu praised the collective efforts of the team and reiterated the department’s commitment to conducting all operations with transparency and strict adherence to regulations.