Kurnool reports dip in Corona cases

Kurnool: Due to effective measures taken by the medical and health officials, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said the coronavirus positive cases have come down drastically in the district.



The collector accompanied with joint collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash convened a meeting with the superintendent of government and private covid hospitals through a zoom video conference from his camp office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the officials to educate people over the preventive and safety measures.

Stating that a minimum of 5,000 tests are being conducted every day across the district, the collector said Kurnool was the only district among others where a huge number of corona tests are being conducted. He lauded the efforts of officials in controlling the rapid spread of infection and reminded them that the responsibility lies on the shoulders of officials to ensure zero covid deaths.

He said according to action plan, the hospitals have to concentrate on sanitisation. In addition to sanitization, the patients need to serve timely diet, medicines, testing and treatment. Even doctors and nurses should be available to the patients round the clock for extending quality treatment to the patients, said the collector.

Aarogyasri coordinator Dr Praveen, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Ramanaiah, DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah and hospital management nodal officer Dr Ilaiyaz Basha were present.