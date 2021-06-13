Kurnool: SEB seizes jewellery worth Rs 1.08 crore

Kurnool: Police seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.08 crore during vehicle checking conducted at Panchalingala border check post on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said that one K G Sathyanarayana, a resident of Chintala Muni Nagar in Kallur was transporting the jewellery from Hyderabad to Kurnool without valid documents. According to CI, Satthyanarayana purchased the jewellery from Sree Balaji Jewellers in Hyderabad and was taking them to Bilakanti Nagi Shetty in Sharoff Bazar in Kurnool in a hired vehicle.

When the cops checking the vehicles at the border check post, they detected two boxes. On opening the boxes, the police detected 22 necklaces, an earring set, one gold wedding necklace, 2 gold chains, 4 bangles, a diamond ring and a bracelet. In addition to these, 3 long chains, 1 set hangings, 1 set earrings and one maang tikka was also detected.

The entire gold and diamond ornaments are weighing about 1.818 kgs and the cost of jewellery estimated at Rs 1.08 crore. The entire quantity has been seized as Sathyanarayana could not produce valid documents pertaining to the jewelry he was carrying.

The seized quantity was handed over to the Kurnool urban police personnel after filing a case under relevant sections.

The Taluka police have taken the seized ornaments into their possession after panchanama. Later they will hand over it to the Income Tax department for initiating further action, added N Lakshmi Durgaiah.