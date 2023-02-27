Kurnool SP hands over 1,924 mobile phones to owners

Kurnool: Police handed over 1,924 mobile phones to the owners that were either stolen or lost in the city on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal on Sunday conducted a Mobile Mela at Police Parade grounds and handed over the mobile phones to the owners.

Speaking to media persons, the SP said that this was the fourth time that a large number of mobiles have been recovered, estimated to be Rs 3.50 crore.

On earlier occasions, 653 mobiles worth Rs 1.2 crore, 1,064 mobiles worth Rs 2.8 crores and 2,086 mobiles worth Rs 2.5 crores were recovered and handed over to the owners. The SP said that the recovered mobiles belonged to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana including Andhra Pradesh state. The SP appealed the people to lodge complaints about the lost mobiles through the link, http.//kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft or visit the nearest Mee Seva centres. Based on the complaint, the lost mobile phone will be tracked and handover to the owners, added the SP.