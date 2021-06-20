Kurnool : Spurious cotton seeds, pesticides worth Rs 2 crore seized, 3 arrested

Kurnool : Adoni taluka police arrested three persons and seized spurious cotton seeds, pesticides and others worth Rs 2 crore.

Addressing media at District Police Parade grounds here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that three persons, Boguda Suresh, Chief Executive of Kapeeshwar Roto packing private limited, Hyderabad, Subba Reddy and Kuruva Pedda Thimmaiah, both residents of Bailuppala village in Gonegandla mandal, were manufacturing spurious cotton seeds.

After manufacturing, he said they were selling them to farmers in the name of branded companies names. Acting on tip-off, the Adoni police caught the trio and seized 1,400 packets of spurious cotton seeds that were packed on Pallavi brand name.

After taking them into custody, the SP said during investigation the accused admitted that several spurious products are being manufactured on a larger scale in Hyderabad. Special teams have been formed by the Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar and raided the manufacturing spot at Cherlapalli in Hyderabad.

The team members were taken aback on seeing that spurious cotton seeds, pesticides, gutka, pan masala, tea powder, detergents and several others are being manufactured on high scale and packed in well branded names.

Police seized 683 cylinders, manufacturing equipment, raw materials and empty packets printed with various wellknown branded company's names. CEO Suresh was also taken into custody.

The CEO was manufacturing spurious cotton seeds, pesticides, gutka, pan masalas (eight brands), tea power and detergents, said the SP.

Dr Fakkeerappa further said the cotton farmers were committing suicide for not getting bumper yields. He suggested the farmers to buy the cotton seeds, pesticides in licenced shops and not elsewhere.