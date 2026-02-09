Srikalahasti prepares for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The Srikalahasti temple is gearing up for its busiest festive spell ahead of the sacred Maha Sivaratri, with a huge influx of devotees expected during the annual Brahmotsavams beginning on Tuesday (February 10). The historic Siva shrine has been elegantly decorated, and the Devasthanam has put in place a detailed plan to smoothly handle the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall.

Based on previous years’ trends, officials anticipate a sharp rise in footfall, especially on Maha Sivaratri. Last year, over 1.3 lakh devotees visited the temple on the auspicious day, and this year the number is likely to cross 1.5 lakh between 2 am and 10 pm on February 15 alone.

Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy told The Hans India that all temple departments are working together to ensure smooth darshan and effective crowd control throughout the festival period, which will continue until February 23.

As part of the arrangements, all Arjitha Sevas will remain suspended during these days. Rahu–Kethu Poojas priced at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500, usually conducted inside the temple, will also not be performed during the celebrations.

On Sivaratri day, devotees will be allowed darshan through three main queue lines from 2 am to 11 pm. VIP break darshan will be permitted only during five pre-announced time slots and strictly through Gate No 4, with temple authorities making it clear that no additional slots will be allowed. The same gate will also serve as a dedicated entry point for the differently abled and mothers with infants.

To accommodate pilgrims arriving from different places, temporary lodging facilities have been arranged at multiple locations. Parking infrastructure has also been significantly strengthened, with space earmarked for about 150 buses, over 1,800 cars and jeeps, and more than 2,000 two-wheelers. Traffic diversions, barricades, CCTV cameras, drone surveillance and a central command control room will help regulate both vehicle movement and pedestrian flow.

Basic amenities have been given equal priority. A total of 186 permanent toilets and 200 temporary toilets have been set up, along with medical camps, ambulances, fire safety services and help desks. Free annadanam will be served to around 20,000 devotees every day, while nearly 2.5 lakh litres of filtered drinking water will be supplied daily. To ease the rush for prasadam, five additional laddu counters will function alongside the existing ones.

Brahmotsavams will commence with Bhakta Kannappa Dhwajarohanam on February 10, followed by Swamy–Ammavari Dhwajarohanam on February 11. Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam will be held on February 16 followed by Kalyanotsavam on the next day. Kailasa Giripradakshina is scheduled for February 19, while Ekanta Seva will be held on February 22. Maha Sivaratri on February 15 is expected to draw the largest crowds, particularly during the Lingodbhava Darshan in the early hours of February 16, from 2 am to 6 am.

According to the EO, all major rituals and Maha Sivaratri programmes will be broadcast live every day on the temple’s official channel, Sri Kalahasti Bhakthi Channel (SKBC), and streamed on YouTube through the Devasthanam channel (www.youtube.com/@SrikalahastiDevasthanam), allowing devotees across the world to be part of the celebrations.