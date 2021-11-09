Kurnool: Srisailam sees huge influx of devotees

Kurnool: A large number of devotees from across the state and adjacent Telangana state and Karnataka thronged Srisailam temple in view of first auspicious Monday of Karthika masam. According to sources, nearly one lakh devotees witnessed the sacred Srisailam temple. Similarly, the Siva temples at Yaganti, Mahanandi and others in the district have also witnessed huge influx of devotees.

The authorities of Srisailam temple have made special arrangements for devotees for performing Deeparadhana at Gangadhara Mandapam quite opposite to Uttara Mada Veedhi and Sri Krishna Deva Raya Gopuram. Since the morning, the devotees after taking holy bath lit deepams and some other devotees have participated in Laksha vattula nomu. The arjitha homes have been organised in two intervals. Kumkumarchana was organised at Ashirvachana mandapam of Ammavari temple. In view of huge rush, eight counters have been set up for the distribution of laddu prasadam. In view of the huge rush of devotees in queue lines, the authorities have distributed hot milk and mini breakfast.

The authorities besides distributing free prasadam have also distributed anna prasadam. To assist and provide better services to the devotees, the authorities have engaged a good number of staff. Almost all employees of temple have been engaged in the service of devotees, stated the authorities of Srisailam temple on Monday. The authorities have also stated that, in the evening, Uyyala seva was organised to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi.

The Uyyala seva was organised for the wellbeing of humankind. The seva will be organised on every Friday, pournami (full moon) and mula nakshatra. The archaka swamis recited sankalpam for the wellbeing of humankind. Even Ganapathi Puja was also organised.

Shadopachara puja was offered to Swamy Ammavarlu after they are seated in the Uyyala (swing). Later Ashtothram, Trisakti, Khadgamala and Sahasranama pujas to Ammavaru and Sahasra Namarchana to Lord Mallikarjuna was performed and lastly Uyyala seva was organised. Similarly, the temples at Mahanandi and Yaganti have also witnessed large number of devotees. The devotees have lit Karthika deepams and offered prayers to the deities. The temple authorities have arranged necessary arrangements to the devotees visiting the temples during the period.