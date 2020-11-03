Kurnool: Teachers, students take Covid pledge in Konidela

Kurnool: After closing for 7 months due to prevalence of coronavirus, the schools were reopened on Monday across the district. In-charge headmistress Silvia Rachel of Zilla Parishad High School at Konidela village in Nandikotkur mandal, speaking to The Hans India said that the school was started at 9 am after strictly following the Covid norms.

She said the parents of the students were already told about the precautionary measure to be taken and the usage of sanitisers and compulsory wearing of face masks. Even the students were told to maintain social distance, she said and added the students were advised to read the corona slogans scripted on the banner.

The students and the teachers were also took a pledge that they will strictly adhere to Covid norms. At the entrance of each classroom a poster, 'No mask, No entry' was pasted, stated the headmistress. She further stated that after the closure of school timing at 1 pm, Jagananna Goru Mudda was served following the menu.

Prior to serving Goru Mudda, the students were advised to sanitise their hands, said Silvia Rachel. School staff secretary Narayana Reddy, physical director Srinath Perumalla, teachers Neeraja, Uma Maheshwari, Suvarna, Srinivasa Reddy, Yellanna, Prasad, Ananda Rao, Beesanna, Mahaboob Basha, Shiva Prasad, Shasha Vali, Yasmin Taj and others participated.