Kurnool: TG Bharat urges govt to reopen closed Anna canteens

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party Kurnool constituency in-charge T G Bharat reiterated that no government should stop or ban the novel schemes introduced by previous government keeping in view of the poor and needy. Pointing out that the Anna canteens started during the Telugu Desam government, Bharat said the government has started the canteens with a novel aim to benefit all sections of people and served food at a nominal cost in the canteens. After the TD government lost power to YSR Congress party, the Anna canteens across the state have been closed.

Feeding the food to the people at nominal cost does not brand any government or party. To serve food to people at nominal cost and seeing happiness on their face, Bharat said he inaugurated one-day Anna canteen at Sri Krishna Devaraya circle on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Bharat said that Anna canteens started across the state during the TDP government got huge response.

He stated the one time tiffin and two time meals have been served to the people on a nominal cost and people who come from nook and corner of the district, were fully satisfied after eating the tasty food. Unfortunately, the YSR Congress government after coming to power, has closed all canteens across the state. The one-day Anna canteen started at the circle got a huge response.

People in thousands thronged the canteen and eat the food. The food was also served free of cost. Bharat said he started canteen to let the government realise the importance of it and urged the government to reopen the closed Anna canteens across the state. Later, the Kurnool parliamentary president Somishetty Venkateswarlu alleged that the YSR Congress government, unable to digest the popularity of Chandrababu Naidu, had closed the canteens with ill intention.

He appealed to people to vote for Bharat in the ensuing elections. If Bharat is elected then, they will reopen the Anna canteens, stated Somishetty. TDP leaders, activists and others participated.