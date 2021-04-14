Kurnool: Time to realise dreams of Ambedkar's equal society

Kurnool: District in-charge collector S Rama Sunder Reddy said that Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was known for his campaigns against social discrimination against Dalits, women and labour. He was a great social reformer and a Dalit icon, who spoke out against the inequality and discrimination faced by the members of the downtrodden community. He was a social reformer, economist, thinker, politician and the first Union Labour Minister of independent India.

Let us all follow the footsteps of Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, "the father of constitution" and strive to make his dreams come true to construct a society of equality. Rama Sunder Reddy said after paying rich floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar at Shareen Nagar and Old Bus Stand area to mark his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Addressing the occasion, Rama Sunder Reddy said Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh. The struggle of the great leader to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation, he stated.

He urged the citizens to follow Ambedkar's ideals in their lives and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous society. "All through his inspiring life, Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements," he said.

Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji said Ambedkar sacrificed his life for the betterment of downtrodden communities and strived for building an equal society and fought for women's rights. He is the champion of the downtrodden communities.

"We are all enjoying the fruits of the constitution architected by the great leader. We all need to be inspired by the sacrifices and follow his footsteps," stated DK Balaji. Prior to paying floral tributes to the great leader, the leaders of various community organisations have cut a cake and celebrated the occasion.